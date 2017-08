In what is one of the most random tour announcements of 2017, 2000s auto-tuned, hip-hop hitmaker T-Pain has announced an acoustic tour. He’ll hit the Independent in San Francisco on October 4.

Hitting the road this October for an Acoustic Tour! I wanted to do something different for you guys…performing some of my favorite songs in a way you’ve never seen or heard. Tickets on sale this Friday at tpaintour.com #TPainAcousticTour A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

This is likely inspired by the success of his Tiny Desk concert in 2014 where he ditched the auto-tune.

If that sounds cool to you tickets go on sale Friday August 25 at theindependentsf.com.