Comedy Central To Run Week-Long ‘South Park’ Marathon Before Season 21 Premiere

Ahead of the premiere of ‘South Park’s’ 21st season on September 13, Comedy Central is set to air a week-long marathon from September 6-13 where all 254 episodes of the show will air with the only half-hour breaks coming for ‘The Daily Show’.

Attention, #SouthPark fans. The show is set to air an 8-day marathon of all episodes ahead of the season 21 premiere https://t.co/lMvNZV7OU3 pic.twitter.com/PDZEaEVOKs — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 23, 2017

If you’re ready to yell “Simpsons did it!” Yeah, they did. FXX ran a 13-day, 600 episode ‘Simpsons’ marathon in 2016.

If you enjoy the antics of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, Butters, and rest of the crew block this week off on your calendar for some serious TV time.