Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.23.17

Today’s Kevin Klein Live had a 7 At 7 that helped look at the possibility that you may not be as popular around your workplace as you may think. The list was the Top 7 signs your coworkers hate you, which Useless Weirdo wasn’t too found of hearing because he was convinced the rest of the show showed signs of these practices to him daily. But hey, what does he expect from coworkers when he can’t even remember to upload the correct podcast yesterday?

Plus, early in the show’s on air planning for the day, a listener mentioned that the early morning discussion on middle fingers led to their child now wondering what that meant. This then led to the show wondering what were some of the big swear words people first learned when growing up and in school. Ally mentioned how shocked that was a word as strong as the c-word out there when she was young and Kevin’s confusion on a three letter f-word not being common place sayings for the gay community in a positive light. And you best believe things got even weirder when talk of swastikas entered the conversation…

Also on today’s podcast:

Jim McAlpine offers up his talk on the goings on in the world of marijuana in and out of the Bay Area

Mrs. Wednesday reported in on her spreading of Wednesday spirit by giving random listeners lotto tickets

Kevin demonstrates how an e-mail from a “concerned parent” is properly filed

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes