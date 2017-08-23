M&M’s Introduces New ‘Cookies And Screeem’ Flavor

You’ve probably already noticed Halloween candy available in stores & yeah it’s a few months away so what are you doing buying those for trick-or-treaters in August? Here’s a special new candy we’re OK with you buying – Cookies & Screeem M&M’s.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for… cookies? New Cookies & Screeem M&M's at Target. 😱 They feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design. We've flirted with this concept before: Easter Sundae M&M's were white & milk, and Double Chocolate M&M's were milk & dark. Of course this is all spooky foreplay for the Triple Chocolate M&M's coming this winter, which have milk, dark, & white.
According to Pop Sugar they are available exclusively at Target and you can get them right now!
They have a dark chocolate shell with a white chocolate filling & a white speckled interior. They apparently taste like an M&M’s and Oreo’s mash-up.
For more, head to Mashable.