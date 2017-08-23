Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

M&M’s Introduces New ‘Cookies And Screeem’ Flavor

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: M&M's are viewed in the M&M store in Times Square on July 24, 2014 in New York City. With the increase in cocoa prices, Mars Chocolate North America, the maker of Snickers and M&M's, announced an average price increase of 7 percent this week for their chocolate products. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

You’ve probably already noticed Halloween candy available in stores & yeah it’s a few months away so what are you doing buying those for trick-or-treaters in August? Here’s a special new candy we’re OK with you buying – Cookies & Screeem M&M’s.

According to Pop Sugar they are available exclusively at Target and you can get them right now!

They have a dark chocolate shell with a white chocolate filling & a white speckled interior. They apparently taste like an M&M’s and Oreo’s mash-up.

For more, head to Mashable.

