M&M’s Introduces New ‘Cookies And Screeem’ Flavor

You’ve probably already noticed Halloween candy available in stores & yeah it’s a few months away so what are you doing buying those for trick-or-treaters in August? Here’s a special new candy we’re OK with you buying – Cookies & Screeem M&M’s.

According to Pop Sugar they are available exclusively at Target and you can get them right now!

They have a dark chocolate shell with a white chocolate filling & a white speckled interior. They apparently taste like an M&M’s and Oreo’s mash-up.

