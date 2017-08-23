Report: Spotify And YouTube To End Free Music Streaming Within 2-3 Years

According to DigitalMusicNews, music industry sources are expecting a free streaming shutdown within the next few years in an attempt to keep the music industry “healthy”.

Termination of free streaming would come when a certain threshold of paid subscribers is hit, which is expected by 2020.

What we could see more of soon is new music being made available exclusively to paying customers before those using a service for free. This will be done in order to create more paid subscribers.

As for YouTube, how can the industry get rid of free access to music content on the service?

Actually, ‘shutting down YouTube Music’ is easier than we thought. On Google Search, links to torrent hubs and MP3 download sites are difficult to scrub, simply because of DMCA abuse. Google removes a link, and it returns the next day. It’s a longtime loophole that Google protects with its life. But on YouTube, a sophisticated ContentID infrastructure can both identify and remove content on the spot. And according to the tech CEOs we’ve spoken with, part of the secret is simply knowing how to properly use ContentID (hint: the majors haven’t really learned that part yet). All of which opens the distinct possibility that YouTube will soon be forced to transition towards paid. Or, pay a lot more for the content they’re using. – DigitalMusicNews

While there’s a worry that shutting down free options could lead to a revival in music piracy industry sources believe there will be enough money to shut down pirates (good luck).

