Steven Soderbergh Western Mini-Series ‘Godless’ Coming To Netflix

Academy Award-winner Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic, Erin Brockovich) is teaming with writer Scott Frank (Logan, Minority Report, Out of Sight) to bring an original limited series to Netflix.

Godless stars Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery, and Jack O’Connell and premieres on November 22, 2017.

Notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM — governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.

