Three Powerball tickets sold California for tonight’s $700 million jackpot ended up matching 5 of 6 numbers, which at the current time is unclear how much money that pays out, but it should be a decent amount. (Most likely $1 or $2 million)

The #Powerball Results for Wednesday 23rd August- 6, 7, 16, 23, 26. Powerball- 4. Powerplay 4x — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) August 24, 2017

One ticket was sold in Newport Beach, one in Daly City, and another at a Chevron in Milpitas. (Per the California State Lottery)

A jackpot winner who matched all six numbers is yet to be reported. If no one wins Saturday’s jackpot would be over $1 billion.