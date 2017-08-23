Wursthall Restaurant And Bierhaus Coming To San Mateo This Winter

Downtown San Mateo is about to get one of the Bay Area’s premiere drinking & dining spots with Wursthall – a two-story beer hall, cocktail bar, and restaurant that will open this December at 310 Baldwin Ave.

Testing out bun options. Top-split butter-griddled pretzel bun is pretty great! A post shared by Wursthall (@wursthall) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

“Internet food guru” Kenji Lopez-Alt is behind the kitchen, designing a beer hall menu that features German favorites with a California spin.

Pretzel Epi. Serving with German honey butter at tonight's popup! A post shared by Wursthall (@wursthall) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

There will be beer & mustard-braised pulled pork sandwiches, pretzels with beer cheese, a rotating menu of sausages and much more. The beer hall will also feature 30 taps of German & local beers. The cocktail bar will be on Wursthall’s lower floor and will feature mixed drinks & spirits, but no food.

Dapple fire pluot, hop flower, chocolate mint gin sour. A post shared by Wursthall (@wursthall) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

For more on Wursthall, head to Eater SF.