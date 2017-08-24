Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

A Clowns-Only Screening Of “IT” Is Happening

Filed Under: Austin, IT Movie
(Warner Bros)

If you hate clowns you’re likely not stoked on all the publicity the remake of Stephen King’s “IT” is getting ahead of its release in theaters this September. Now, something you’ll really want to avoid is the Mueller Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, TX on Saturday September 9. That’s where a clowns-only screening of the horror film will be taking place.

For the Austin screening attendees are asked to show up by 5:30PM in their best clown attire. There will be face-paintings and ‘clown touch-ups’ available before the film is shown.

We’ve reached out to the San Francisco Alamo Drafthouse to see if a similar screening is planned for the Bay Area. For now, you can buy your premiere ticket to see it in SF & receive a commemorative pin as well as Stephen King-themed Birth.Movies.Death magazine with your purchase.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live