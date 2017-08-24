A Clowns-Only Screening Of “IT” Is Happening

If you hate clowns you’re likely not stoked on all the publicity the remake of Stephen King’s “IT” is getting ahead of its release in theaters this September. Now, something you’ll really want to avoid is the Mueller Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, TX on Saturday September 9. That’s where a clowns-only screening of the horror film will be taking place.

Straight from your nightmares, there's going to be a clowns-only screening of #ITMovie: https://t.co/2Y4n0bHkmu pic.twitter.com/jCheA1IFZv — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 24, 2017

For the Austin screening attendees are asked to show up by 5:30PM in their best clown attire. There will be face-paintings and ‘clown touch-ups’ available before the film is shown.

We’ve reached out to the San Francisco Alamo Drafthouse to see if a similar screening is planned for the Bay Area. For now, you can buy your premiere ticket to see it in SF & receive a commemorative pin as well as Stephen King-themed Birth.Movies.Death magazine with your purchase.