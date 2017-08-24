Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.24.17

It’s been a very long time since Kevin Klein Live has had Book Corner and it’s been even longer since Kevin had a genuine interest in the book in question. This Double Trouble Thursday came to fill that void. Daniel Genis was the name of the author, who is currently in the process of taking an article he wrote on the economic systems and sexual activities within prisons and making it novel length. Genis went into great detail with Kevin and Ally on all aspects of the subject, from cigarette inflation to how to make a makeshift vagina and a whole lot more.

Plus, Subculture Wars saw a battle that’s been brewing since brewing was a thing: a heavy drinker versus stone cold sober. Sean, who has never had a drink all 30 years he’s been on Earth was on hand to represent sobriety while Francis was on the phone to be the speaker for the heavy drinker delegation and it sounded like he was overqualified for the position. While Sean tried to maintain composure in this competition for tickets and honor, Francis was on hand to provide his own sound effects and generally make an ass out of himself. Simply put, it was the most entertaining Subculture War yet.

Also on today’s podcast:

7 At 7 taught listeners what things are grosser than your phone, aside from both Kevin and Ally

The debut of a cat counting game got the show in touch with a bizarre woman named Amy with an incredible amount of feline friends

Ally’s new non-mullet haircut comes under fire from both Kevin and Ally’s mullet

And more!

