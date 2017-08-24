The Bay Area’s First Earl Of Sandwich Location To Open In San Jose

A popular sandwich spot is coming to the Bay Area with its first location very soon. Earl of Sandwich has locations in Anaheim’s Downtown Disney, Los Angeles, Vegas, and other locations in the U.S. & will soon call downtown San Jose home.

The sandwich shop will go up on Santa Clara St. in the One South Market residential tower (known as ‘The Blue Building’). No exact opening date has been announced, but the sign for the shop is up now.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Earl of Sandwich menu, here it is. We’ll let you know when their doors open in San Jose.