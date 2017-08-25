‘Game Of Thrones’ The Hound and Tormund Sing!

A behind-the-scenes sing-a-long featuring the actors was posted on Instagram.

The clip features actor Rory McCann, who plays The Hound on Game of Thrones, singing and playing acoustic guitar while Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, chimes in with backing vocals.

RELATED: Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Night King Lip Sync Drake

The post came with the commentary, “When you’ve had to much trailer time… #behindthescenes #got7”

When you've had to much trailer time… #behindthescenes #got7 A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

You really should follow Kristofer Hivju on Instagram because his posts are pretty amazing.

Night king is here! Now this beard! Check out this facebook mask – just follow instrutions on @gameofthrones PS: #winterishere To follow me on facebook – link in bio! A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.