‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride Getting A Change During Halloween At Disneyland

The recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride is getting a slight makeover for the Halloween season at Disneyland.

In what Disney is calling Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, the storyline in the ride will have you helping Rocket save Groot, who was accidentally left behind.

Your adventure picks up moments after the events of the popular Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction. The Guardians have successfully escaped The Collector’s Fortress, but they have accidentally left Groot behind! Rocket enlists you to distract the creatures that have been released so he can find and rescue his little buddy. While The Collector’s ever-resourceful assistant, Apheta, may try to assure you that it is all just a momentary setback, we advise you to proceed with caution! – Disney Parks Blog

The ride will also feature a new song by Guardians of the Galaxy composer Tyler Bates called “Monsters After Dark.”

Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark is only during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort from September 15-October 31!

