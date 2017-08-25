Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.25.17

Today’s 7 At 7 on Kevin Klein Live took a look at the signs that you may be a psychopath, which the show definitely shows signs of being consistently. With Ally sharing a story of a time when she strangled a cat as a child, it was definitely clear some of the show is a little worse for ware than one might expect. Caller Alison was able to get through to win the 7 At 7, who even admitted she could attribute a few of those points to herself. This show certainly has itself some strange listeners.

Plus, Doug Benson stopped by to talk movies with Kevin and Ally while he was in town for his own discussion of movies with a Benson Interruption this Saturday. Kevin wanted Doug’s opinion on BBC’s recent list of the top 100 best comedy films of all time, which had rankings Kevin and Ally did not agree with at all. Doug Benson was a little kinder to the list, but there was one unforgivable sin in everyone’s eyes: leaving Coming To America off a list of best comedies is a sign that you done goofed.

Also on today’s podcast:

Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome fame called in to talk growing up in Fremont and the teachers that shamed his “extracurricular activities”

A listen back to Useless Weirdo in a phone press conference to ask Conor McGregor a question about his upcoming fight

Cort from Redwood City updates the show on the puppies that were named after (almost) everyone on the show

And more!

