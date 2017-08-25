Queens of the Stone Age Unveil ‘Villains’ Butcher Shop Paper

By Scott T. Sterling

Queens of the Stone Age are going all out in promotion of the band’s slinky new album, Villains. This new promo, however, won’t exactly be a big hit with any vegetarian fans.

Following the hilarious “focus group” video that had the group’s previous albums review the new one, Josh Homme and crew have teamed up with a selection of butcher shops around the world for something completely different.

The band has revealed official QOTSA butcher paper to wrap meat purchases made at the selected shops.

“Support your local butcher!” reads a post on the QOTSA Instagram, along with a photo of the branded butcher paper on a roll at the Left Bank Butchery in Chapel Hill, NC. The Left Bank Butchery also shared a photo of the paper in action. See the posts below and a complete list of participating butchers below.

Left Bank Butchery – Chapel Hill

Porter Rd Butcher – Nashville

Cochon Butcher – New Orleans

The Meat Hook – Brooklyn

Red Apron – DC

Western Butcher Shop – Denver

Salt & Time – Austin

Black Axe Mangal – London

Cape Seafood – LA