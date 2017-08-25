The Website That Could Save Your Commute…And Your Pants

Local hero and commuter, apparently with IBS, has created a handy map guide to which BART stations have bathrooms and which ones do not.

He calls it bartbathrooms.com

OK, yes, this info is on the official bart.gov site, but all the way at the bottom, but we can’t be expected to scroll that much when nature has an emergency call.

Thank you, stranger, for your tenacity and thoughtfulness and sharing this valuable information with your fellow commuters. To keep this site running, there’s a paypal account set up to help cover costs of running the site. We’re going to donate right now.