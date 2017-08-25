Volkswagen Debuts Electric Minibus In Bay Area

Since unveiling the concept car early this year at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, there has been a lot of chatter around the new Volkswagen I.D. Buzz autonomous minibus.
The minibus with a reported 300-mile all-electric range was spotted tooling around the Bay Area this week and we’ve got the Instagram post to prove it.
"When it comes to surf vehicles, there are none more iconic than the @vw bus. It’s become a symbol of the traveling surfer, of sorts – a vehicle made for adventuring; one that had a big hand in kicking off the #vanlife movement. It’s for good reason, too. Those old buses are amazing, and @volkswagen knows it. That’s why they’re coming out with a new one… Volkswagen recently announced they’re bringing back the bus, but not for a few years. By 2022, the new version will be available in North America, Europe, and China, and, in keeping with the times, it’ll be electric. 'The Microbus has long been part of the California lifestyle,' said Herbert Diess, Volkswagen’s Chief Executive. 'Now we’re bringing it back by reinventing it as an electric vehicle.' According to Trucks.com, the batteries will be mounted in the floor of the van, which is a page straight from Tesla’s book. It’ll have all the bells and whistles, including 'multi-variable seating, interactive connectivity, and highly automated driving.'" – The Inertia's Alexander Haro Full story on theinertia.com #vwbus #electricvehicle #microbus #surfsomething
