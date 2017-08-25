Watch Linkin Park’s Past VMAs Performances

Maybe you haven’t felt as if there’s been enough rock during tonight’s MTV VMAs hosted by Katy Perry, well, you need to look back a little bit for your fix of rock music at the awards show. Linkin Park performed at the VMAs at least three times and here are those performances from 2001, 2007 & 2010:

& watch their 2010 performance of “The Catalyst” here.

Linkin Park won 4 VMAs during their career:

2002 – Best Rock Video – “In The End”

2003 – Best Rock Video – “Somewhere I Belong”

2004 – Viewer’s Choice Award – “Breaking The Habit”

2008 – Best Rock Video – “Shadow Of The Day”

The band is currently planning a tribute event to Chester Bennington in Los Angeles.