Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Watch Linkin Park’s Past VMAs Performances

Filed Under: Linkin Park, VMAs
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Chester Bennington (L) and Joseph Han of Linkin Park pose with their Best Rock Video Award in the press room at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Maybe you haven’t felt as if there’s been enough rock during tonight’s MTV VMAs hosted by Katy Perry, well, you need to look back a little bit for your fix of rock music at the awards show. Linkin Park performed at the VMAs at least three times and here are those performances from 2001, 2007 & 2010:

& watch their 2010 performance of “The Catalyst” here.

Linkin Park won 4 VMAs during their career:

  • 2002 – Best Rock Video – “In The End”
  • 2003 – Best Rock Video – “Somewhere I Belong”
  • 2004 – Viewer’s Choice Award – “Breaking The Habit”
  • 2008 – Best Rock Video – “Shadow Of The Day”

The band is currently planning a tribute event to Chester Bennington in Los Angeles.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live