Magic Mushrooms Could Be Legal In California By 2018

LONDON - JULY 18: Magic Mushrooms sit in a fridge on July 18, 2005 in London, England. The sale of fresh mushrooms has been prohibited as of today due to the reclassification of the drug to Class A. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

A ballot measure was filed at the California State Attorney General’s Office on Friday that could decriminalize psilocybin, more commonly known as “magic mushrooms,” or “shrooms”.

The bill would require 365,880 signatures before it can be put to a vote in California in 2018, but it would allow those who are 21 & up to use, possess, sell, transport, and cultivate the drug.

Shrooms are often used as a recreational drug with effects that can include euphoria and an altered thinking process. They have also been used medicinally for those neurological disorders such as cluster headaches.

