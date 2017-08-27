Soundcheck Playlist 08.27.2017

Discover the new music played on Soundcheck with DJ Aaron Axelsen
9PM
HIGHLY SUSPECT “Little Ones”
CEMETERY SUN “Stay A While” LOCAL – SAC
DJ SHADOW ft. RUN THE JEWELS “Say Nothing”
NATIVE SONS “Say Nothing” LOCAL – NAPA
30 SECONDS TO MARS “Walk On Water”
THE WAR ON DRUGS “Holding On”
BASTILLE “Basketcase” (Green Day Cover)
BORNS “Faded Heart”
GEOGRAPHER “Read My Mind” LOCAL- SF
DIRTY HEADS “Vacation”
BREAKDOWN VALENTINE “Paradise” LOCAL -SF
ARKELLS “Knocking At The Door”
BECK “Dear Life”
THE ACADEMIC “Bear Claw”
10PM
DAN CROLL “Bad Boy”
EYES ON THE SHORE “Atoms to Atoms” LOCAL
ELOHIM “Eclipse”
NECK DEEP “In Bloom”
ALICE MERTON “No Roots”
SJOWGREN “Seventeen” LOCAL
MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA “The Gold”
MOON TAXI “Two High”
BRAND NEW “Can’t Get It Out”
WEEZER “Mexican Fender”