Soundcheck Playlist 08.27.2017

Discover the new music played on Soundcheck with DJ Aaron Axelsen

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info

9PM

HIGHLY SUSPECT “Little Ones”

CEMETERY SUN “Stay A While” LOCAL – SAC

DJ SHADOW ft. RUN THE JEWELS “Say Nothing”

NATIVE SONS “Say Nothing” LOCAL – NAPA

30 SECONDS TO MARS “Walk On Water”

THE WAR ON DRUGS “Holding On”

BASTILLE “Basketcase” (Green Day Cover)

BORNS “Faded Heart”

GEOGRAPHER “Read My Mind” LOCAL- SF

DIRTY HEADS “Vacation”

BREAKDOWN VALENTINE “Paradise” LOCAL -SF

ARKELLS “Knocking At The Door”

BECK “Dear Life”

THE ACADEMIC “Bear Claw”

10PM

DAN CROLL “Bad Boy”

EYES ON THE SHORE “Atoms to Atoms” LOCAL

ELOHIM “Eclipse”

NECK DEEP “In Bloom”

ALICE MERTON “No Roots”

SJOWGREN “Seventeen” LOCAL

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA “The Gold”

MOON TAXI “Two High”

BRAND NEW “Can’t Get It Out”

WEEZER “Mexican Fender”