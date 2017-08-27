SUBSONIC: 08.26.2017

SUSBSONIC was hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen
10PM
DJ SHADOW- nobody speak feat Run The Jewels
PURPLE DISCO MACHINE- body funk
IMAGINE DRAGONS- believer (kaskade remix)
HEARTBEAT- meteroa
THE KILLERS- mr. brightside (jacques lu cont remix)
OLIVER- ottomatic
BLINK 182- all the small things (justin caruso remix)
TIMMY TRUMPET- Al Pacino
PORTUGAL. THE MAN- feel it still (zhu remix)
PHANTOGRAM- when i’m small (RAC remix)
ARMIN VAN BUUREN- game of thrones theme
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
GHASTLY/NGHTMRE- end of the night
BLUR- song 2 (san holo remix)
11PM
MR. VEGAS/HARDWELL/HENRY FONG- badam
LORDE- green light (chromeo)
BASSNECTAR- i’m up
CUT COPY- lights & music
GRYFFIN- love in ruins
DANNIC- ready
BOB MOSES – tearing me up (slaptop remix)
PURITY RING- asido
PHANTOMS- just a feeling (vavo remix/feat Verite)
PAUL WOOLFORD- heaven & earth part 1
EDX- bloom
BORNS- electric love (oliver remix)
RL GRIME- stay for it
12AM
BEATSOLE- the lunar brook
BAG RAIDERS- shooting stars
ODESZA- line of sight
FLIGHT FACILITIES- crave you (adventure club remix)
METRIK- fatso
RELEASE THE WOOLVES- midnight
NERO/ZHU- dreams
SOFI TUKKER- f*ck they
CRYSTAL LAKE- roots (blasterjaxx remix)
EMPIRE OF THE SUN- we are the people (shazam remix)
CAMPELPHAT- cola
REZZ- mass manipulation
JUSTICE- d.a.n.c.e.
KRANE & MYRNE- monarch
FAITHLESS- insomnia