The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Apple is set to unveil the next generation iPhone at its annual product-announcement event on Tuesday September 12.

The iPhone 8 will be larger and will have an OLED screen covering the entire front of the device. Other new features can be examined in the tweet above.

A new Apple Watch is also expected to be unveiled at the event as well as the “HomePod,” which will be a Siri-powered home speaker.

For more, visit CNET.