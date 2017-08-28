Best Internet Reactions To Littlefinger In The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD!

In what might have been the most gratifying death in the 7 epic seasons of Game of Thrones, we saw the demise of Lord Peytr Baelish, AKA Littlefinger. The underhanded Littlefinger had been playing both sides since the early episodes and all season had been playing Sansa against Jon and Arya.

Sansa got the last laugh and Arya slit his throat with the dagger that Littlefinger had held to Ned Stark’s throat.

And the GOT crowd went wild …

I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017

#GameOfThrones #GoT #GoT7 #GoTFinale #LittleFinger A post shared by ᏦᎪᏞᎬᎽ Ꮙ (@khaleesi_kaley) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

#GameOfThrones

The finale 🔥. Little finger being executed. viserion bringing down a chunk of the wall. jon is Aegon targaryen! Perfection. pic.twitter.com/rhvORb3BJ1 — islandgyal 🇻🇮🇰🇳 (@deypeeping) August 28, 2017

Me when Sansa said littlefinger instead of Arya pic.twitter.com/aQSotYeL7h — GameofThrones React (@GofThronesReact) August 28, 2017

Sansa Stark: how do you answer these charges…Lord Baelish? Lord Baelish (aka Little Finger): #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sxxRY300eN — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) August 28, 2017

When Little Finger finally got what he had coming #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/WDT9mJXmGX — Izzy (@laJoie_de_Vivre) August 28, 2017

