Caturday Gathering At San Francisco’s Dolores Park This Weekend

An event that is looking to “reclaim the glory of the outdoors for our feline friends,” is being held at San Francisco’s Dolores Park this Saturday afternoon (September 2) from 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM.

Bring your cat to the park on a leash, in a stroller, or in their pet carrier and meet by the Dolores Park playground on Saturday afternoon.

The event page wants to make sure you know that it’s fine if your cat doesn’t want to socialize, or if they want to go straight home. Caturday isn’t for every feline.

You do not need to own your own cat to take part.

For more info on First Caturday’s at Dolores Park head to the Facebook event page.