Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Free Drive-In Movies Night In San Jose And Concord This Sunday

Filed Under: concord, Drive-In, San Jose
AFP Photo/Paul J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J.RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

One way to give your summer a proper send-off is by hitting a Bay Area drive-in theater on Sunday September 3. Both the Capitol 6 Drive-In in San Jose (3630 Hillcap Ave.) & the Solano 2 Drive-In in Concord (1611 Solano Way) are offering free movie nights.

Sundays call for a movie at the drive-in with family and friends 🍿📽

A post shared by westwinddrivein (@westwinddiandpm) on

Gates open at 6 PM and movies start at 8 PM. All movies are double-features and admission is free.

Concord Free Movie Lineup
– Despicable Me 2
– Guardians Of The Galaxy 2
– Spiderman: Homecoming
– Pirates Of The Carribean

San Jose Free Movie Lineup
– Despicable Me 2
– Guardians Of The Galaxy 2
– Spiderman: Homecoming
– Pirates Of The Carribean
– Transformers
– War Of The Planet Of The Apes

For more, head to FunCheap SF.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live