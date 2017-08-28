Free Drive-In Movies Night In San Jose And Concord This Sunday

One way to give your summer a proper send-off is by hitting a Bay Area drive-in theater on Sunday September 3. Both the Capitol 6 Drive-In in San Jose (3630 Hillcap Ave.) & the Solano 2 Drive-In in Concord (1611 Solano Way) are offering free movie nights.

Gates open at 6 PM and movies start at 8 PM. All movies are double-features and admission is free.

Concord Free Movie Lineup

– Despicable Me 2

– Guardians Of The Galaxy 2

– Spiderman: Homecoming

– Pirates Of The Carribean

San Jose Free Movie Lineup

– Despicable Me 2

– Guardians Of The Galaxy 2

– Spiderman: Homecoming

– Pirates Of The Carribean

– Transformers

– War Of The Planet Of The Apes

