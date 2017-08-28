‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Recap

WARNING: We’re about to recap the most shocking moments from Game of Thrones’ season seven finale! If you do not want to know what happened, fly away on the nearest dragon — but stay far away from Eastwatch!



By Leanne Aguilera

(ET ONLINE) – “We’re f**ked.” Those two blunt, yet accurate words from Tyrion Lannister perfectly summed up the events from Sunday night’s season seven finale of Game of Thrones. From a wildly satisfying murder, to the reveal of Jon Snow’s true identity, and a chilling (yet fiery!) final scene, here are the biggest take-aways from the episode.

The Double-Crossing Queen:

It was one big unhappy Lannister reunion in King’s Landing as Tyrion arrived with Daenerys, Jon Snow and the rest of his dragon queen’s posse to try and convince Cersei to join the fight against The Night King. Although Cersei eventually agreed to send her army north to fight the army of the undead, it seems that our Queen of the Iron Throne was crossing her fingers behind her back. Cersei confessed to Jamie that she and Euron Greyjoy secretly conspired together and she actually has no intentions of helping Dany and Jon fight the good fight. On top of all that, it seems that Cersei has finally gone too far with her betrayals and her brother/lover Jamie finally turned his back on her.

Thank the old gods and the new! Littlefinger — Petyr Baelish, the biggest s**t-stirrer in The North — has finally been silenced. It appeared that Sansa had officially turned on Ayra and was holding a trial for her little sister’s biggest crimes, but the tables quickly turned. Thanks to Bran’s three-eyed raven skills, Sansa was finally able to see Littlefinger as the manipulative cockroach he really is and she sentenced him to death. Arya happily acted as the executioner and she slit Littlefinger’s throat with his own catspaw dagger. What a fitting end for the series’ most frustrating character.

Ladies, gentlemen and dragons! We’d like to officially introduce you to Aegon Targaryen, formerly known as Jon Snow. That’s right! As Jon and Dany were finally taking the next step in their heated connection, Bran Stark and Samwell Tarley were putting together the pieces of Jon’s true heritage and discovering that his true name comes with great responsibility. “He’s never been a bastard. He’s the heir to the throne. He needs to know.” Bran said. Hmm… we wonder what Dany will think once she discovers that her new boyfriend is actually her nephew and the true heir to the throne she’s worked so hard to take.

In the final minutes of Sunday night’s finale, Tormund and the rest of the Eastwatch-based Wildlings watched in horror as the army of the dead approached the base of the wall. The Night King then flew towards the wall on the back of a very zombiefied Viserion and the undead dragon unleashed a fury of bright blue flames on the wide barrier of ice. Thanks to Viserion’s flames, The Wall quickly crumbled and the hundreds of thousands of wigths entered Westeros. To make matters even worse, we’re not sure if Tormund and the rest of the brave men survived.

