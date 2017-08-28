Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.28.17

With the NFL season fast approaching and every person within ear shots seems to be talking about their fantasy football team and their fantasy draft, it was only right for Kevin Klein Live to bring about the return of the Bay Area Draft, with each show member building the roster of the strongest parts of the Bay Area. Today’s draft position was Bay Area sounds, as in which ones are the most associated with the Bay Area. Round one got underway, with Kevin going obvious, Useless Weirdo embracing his dickish tendencies, Ally getting screwed over, and more.

Plus, as wedding season is here and (most of) the show has a show-inspired wedding to attend, the 7 At 7 helped deal with a common issue most guests will find themselves in: seven ways how to get out of a conversation easily. Kevin in particular was keen to take notes for Brad’s upcoming wedding, but Dead Eyes was on hand to make improvements on a couple of these. For example, instead of making the annoyance think you left to fart, why not just fart without concern for that person’s sense of smell?

Also on today’s podcast:

Going over who exactly is the biggest loser when it came to betting on the McGregor-Mayweather fight

Stranger Danger puts the trust of other listeners’ stupidity on the line for tickets to see Muse & 30 Seconds To Mars

How Netflix’s selling of weed strains is just another tactic to ensure we never live the sweet embrace of binge watching TV

And more!

