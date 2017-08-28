Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Marshawn Lynch’s Soul Food Scend’s Gets An Updated Name And Branding

Marshawn Lynch (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NFL star recently saved Emeryville soul food restaurant Scend’s Restaurant and Bar from closure and it appears he is now renaming the establishment.

According to social media posts, the new brand for Scend’s is Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge. The name is a tribute to Lynch’s childhood friend, Robert Benjamin, who was shot and killed at the age of 25 in Oakland back in 2007.

Lynch posted a notice looking for new staffing for Rob Ben’s on his Twitter account late last week.

No details on what might be changing apart from the name at the spot that has been open on the Oakland-Emeryville border since 1967.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

