Netflix Created Their Own Strains Of Weed To Pair With Their Shows

To promote their pot-centric comedy, “Disjointed,” Netflix released ten strains of marijuana inspired by their shows. “Disjointed”

They can’t be mail-ordered, but this past weekend the strains were available at West Hollywood’s Alternative Health Herbal Services to those with proper credentials.

Here are the strains inspired by each show:

Disjointed – Omega, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later – Camp Firewood

Bojack Horseman – Prickly Muffin

Arrested Development – Banana Stand Kush

Grace And Frankie – Peyotea 73

Chelsea – Vodksuh

Lady Dynamite – Sassafrass OG

Orange Is The New Black – Poussey Riot

Mystery Science Theater 3000 – Moon 13

Santa Clarita Diet – Baka Bile

If you know anyone who picked them up over the past weekend, give ’em a call. If not, hope Netflix makes them available again.

