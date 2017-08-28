Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Netflix Created Their Own Strains Of Weed To Pair With Their Shows

Filed Under: Marijuana, Netflix
JENNICA ATKINSON/CARROT CREATIVE FOR NETFLIX

To promote their pot-centric comedy, “Disjointed,” Netflix released ten strains of marijuana inspired by their shows. “Disjointed”

They can’t be mail-ordered, but this past weekend the strains were available at West Hollywood’s Alternative Health Herbal Services to those with proper credentials.

Here are the strains inspired by each show:

  • Disjointed – Omega, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze
  • Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later – Camp Firewood
  • Bojack Horseman – Prickly Muffin
  • Arrested Development – Banana Stand Kush
  • Grace And Frankie – Peyotea 73
  • Chelsea – Vodksuh
  • Lady Dynamite – Sassafrass OG
  • Orange Is The New Black – Poussey Riot
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000 – Moon 13
  • Santa Clarita Diet – Baka Bile

If you know anyone who picked them up over the past weekend, give ’em a call. If not, hope Netflix makes them available again.

For more, head to Variety.

