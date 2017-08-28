Netflix Created Their Own Strains Of Weed To Pair With Their Shows

To promote their pot-centric comedy, “Disjointed,” Netflix released ten strains of marijuana inspired by their shows. “Disjointed”
They can’t be mail-ordered, but this past weekend the strains were available at West Hollywood’s Alternative Health Herbal Services to those with proper credentials.
Here are the strains inspired by each show:
- Disjointed – Omega, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later – Camp Firewood
- Bojack Horseman – Prickly Muffin
- Arrested Development – Banana Stand Kush
- Grace And Frankie – Peyotea 73
- Chelsea – Vodksuh
- Lady Dynamite – Sassafrass OG
- Orange Is The New Black – Poussey Riot
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 – Moon 13
- Santa Clarita Diet – Baka Bile
If you know anyone who picked them up over the past weekend, give ’em a call. If not, hope Netflix makes them available again.
For more, head to Variety.