The Killers Address Lineup Changes

The Killers took to social media this afternoon to address lineup changes to the group’s touring band.

It was recently reported that guitarist Dave Keuning would not be joining the band on its upcoming tour. This is now in addition to original bass player Mark Stoermer no longer being a consistent touring member of the band. (via Stereogum).

A handwritten note on the band’s official Twitter account reads:

Despite conjecture, The Killers are the same four weirdos we’ve always been. And worry not, we will not be performing as a two piece. As our fans have seen, the live line-up has grown over the years. Both Ted and Jake have been in the mix for a very long time (since Sam’s Town and Battle Born). Hell, we even have 3 background singers now!

As Dave announced to Q Magazine, he will be taking a break from touring to spend time with his family,” the statement continues. “We respect his decision, just as we respected Mark’s decision to go back to college.

More importantly, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ will be released on September 22, and we can’t wait for you to hear it – on record and it at the shows. We will not disappoint.

