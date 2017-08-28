Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

There’s A Giant Take-Out Box Serving Dumplings At Burning Man

Filed Under: Burning Man
Via Camp Catmandu/Kickstarter

Burning Man kicked off this past weekend and while those at the annual gathering are mostly off the grid over the next week they do have access to something we’ll surely see plenty of pictures of once they return. Camp Catmandu raised nearly $10k to fund this giant take out box that where Burners can get dumplings on the playa.

Catmandu will serve 3,300 dumplings as well as 1,000 fortune cookies filled with snarky fortunes.

Muse Debut New Music On Kevin Klein Live; Admit They Got Ideas From Burning Man

Catmandu advised those at Burning Man to “look for the flaming chopsticks” if they want to be among the ones who get to try the dumplings.

For more, head to Eater SF.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live