There’s A Giant Take-Out Box Serving Dumplings At Burning Man

Burning Man kicked off this past weekend and while those at the annual gathering are mostly off the grid over the next week they do have access to something we’ll surely see plenty of pictures of once they return. Camp Catmandu raised nearly $10k to fund this giant take out box that where Burners can get dumplings on the playa.
5HRS LEFT!! Wow, you guys really made it happen! With your gracious support, we've now covered 100% of our transportation costs! We're humbled by the positivity you have shown us, and can't wait to get the #Catmandu #dumpling shack built for you! For anyone still thinking about helping out, it's not too late. Your additional backing will get us closer to being fully funded!!! THANK YOU! 😽 Link in bio #burningman #burningman2017 #deepplaya #playa #burnerfood #burner #burners #burningmanart #kickstarter #donate #art #artproject @burningman
Catmandu will serve 3,300 dumplings as well as 1,000 fortune cookies filled with snarky fortunes.
3HRS BEFORE OUR KICKSTARTER ENDS!! Did you catch us at #priceless !? We served over 1000 dumps and ran out pretty quickly! We don't wanna run out at #burningman ! Help us by checking out Kickstarter out link in bio! #priceless #falseprofit #burner #burningman2017 #burningman #burnerfood #artproject #kickstarter #donate #burners
Catmandu advised those at Burning Man to “look for the flaming chopsticks” if they want to be among the ones who get to try the dumplings.
We are so excited to be home! Of course we will be offline so here is a bit of info. Come find us at 8:45 & E, we will host prom at our camp on Wednesday at 9pm! And of course we are serving dumplings for those lucky burners who can find our takeout box! Look for the flame throwing chopsticks! #burnerfood #burningman #burningman2017
