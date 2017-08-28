There’s A Giant Take-Out Box Serving Dumplings At Burning Man

Burning Man kicked off this past weekend and while those at the annual gathering are mostly off the grid over the next week they do have access to something we’ll surely see plenty of pictures of once they return. Camp Catmandu raised nearly $10k to fund this giant take out box that where Burners can get dumplings on the playa.

Catmandu will serve 3,300 dumplings as well as 1,000 fortune cookies filled with snarky fortunes.

Come'n git your dumps! @campcatmandu fire-roasted dumpling takeout kiosk is bouta be open for bidniz. Proud to circular saw, box cut and roll deep into the desert w these hella skilled cats. (📷 @rowenasays) A post shared by Ashley Kolaya (@ashleykolaya) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Catmandu advised those at Burning Man to “look for the flaming chopsticks” if they want to be among the ones who get to try the dumplings.

