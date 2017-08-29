Best River Floating Spots Around The Bay Area

When it warms up in the Bay Area we’re fortunate that we have many ways to beat the heat. Going to beaches, lakes, or heading to the coast are good ways to cool off. Another ideal way to get through the hot days is floating on a river in a tube. Here are several of the best river floating spots within a few hour drive of the Bay Area:
Stanislaus River – ~1.5 hours from San Francisco
Find the Stanislaus River inside Caswell Memorial State Park in Ripon, CA & enjoy the 45-minute float down the river.
Russian River – ~1.5 hours from SF
This is our favorite spot for floating down the river. Head to the North Bay and stop at Steelhead Beach, or Mom’s Beach. Enjoy some time on the beach, or just float for hours on the river.
American River – ~2 hours from SF
Floating in Sacramento’s American River is hugely popular in the 916. You can float along the American River for hours. Though be aware of E.Coli at the moment.
Yuba River – ~2.5 Hours from the Bay Area
Make the trek to this river in the Sierra Nevada Mountains for a float that’ll last you several hours.
