DOUGHP: The Bay Area’s First Cookie Dough Dessert Bar Opens In September

San Francisco cookie dough desert bar DOUGHP is set to open their first storefront at 2175 Market St. (inside The Myriad) on Thursday September 14.

You’ve been able to find DOUGHP’s cookie dough desserts at SPARK Social SF up until now & soon you’ll be able to visit their own store starting with soft openings on Fridays & Saturdays (9/1, 9/2 & 9/8, 9/9) from 5 PM – 10 PM.

DOUGHP serves up edible, bakeable, and very tasty cookie dough treats.

All gold errythangggg. We died and went to dessert heaven yesterday with these #DOUGHP cookie dough ice cream sundaes. Nutella sauce and gold pearls?! What did we do to deserve this masterpiece? 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Thanks to all of you who stopped by to chow down and celebrate the launch of our DOUGHP x @milkandcookiebar collab yesterday! #dessertheaven #hookedondoughp #cookiedough #ediblecookiedough #rawcookiedough #icecream #sundae #sundaes #icecreamcookiedough #cookiedoughicecream #cookiedoughicecreamsandwich #icecreamsandwich #sffoodies @yelpsf #yelpit @eater @eater_sf @top_sf_restaurants @sf_eater @sfchronicle #newfood #newandnoteworthy #smallbusiness #womanownedbusiness #ladyboss #bosslady #startup #foodstartup #foodstagram #foodporn #hardcorefoodporn

Their official grand opening will Thursday September 14 at 6 PM. For more, head to the Facebook event page.

 

