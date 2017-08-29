DOUGHP: The Bay Area’s First Cookie Dough Dessert Bar Opens In September

San Francisco cookie dough desert bar DOUGHP is set to open their first storefront at 2175 Market St. (inside The Myriad) on Thursday September 14.

You’ve been able to find DOUGHP’s cookie dough desserts at SPARK Social SF up until now & soon you’ll be able to visit their own store starting with soft openings on Fridays & Saturdays (9/1, 9/2 & 9/8, 9/9) from 5 PM – 10 PM.

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie (Dough) Day. Have your cookies and your dough in a ridonkulous cookie + cookie dough sando to celebrate tonight at @sparksocialsf 5-9pm! Eat like a boss and honor the classic chocolate chip cookie 🍪👊🏼 A post shared by DOUGHP (@doughpsf) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

DOUGHP serves up edible, bakeable, and very tasty cookie dough treats.

Their official grand opening will Thursday September 14 at 6 PM. For more, head to the Facebook event page.