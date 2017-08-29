DOUGHP: The Bay Area’s First Cookie Dough Dessert Bar Opens In September

San Francisco cookie dough desert bar DOUGHP is set to open their first storefront at 2175 Market St. (inside The Myriad) on Thursday September 14.
Edible cookie dough? That's #doughp. 🍪👊🏼 Come to our ✨GRAND OPENING✨ 9/14/17 & experience the Bay Area's first ever cookie dough bar. • **TAG two friends who need this in their lives and get a FREE handcrafted flavored waffle cone from @thekonery. • **REPOST on your Instagram account to receive BOGO cookie dough scoops because dessert is best when you're with your squad. Both offers valid 9/14/17. • Located inside The Myriad @ 2175 Market St.
You’ve been able to find DOUGHP’s cookie dough desserts at SPARK Social SF up until now & soon you’ll be able to visit their own store starting with soft openings on Fridays & Saturdays (9/1, 9/2 & 9/8, 9/9) from 5 PM – 10 PM.
DOUGHP serves up edible, bakeable, and very tasty cookie dough treats.
All gold errythangggg. We died and went to dessert heaven yesterday with these #DOUGHP cookie dough ice cream sundaes. Nutella sauce and gold pearls?! What did we do to deserve this masterpiece? 🙏🏼🙌🏼 Thanks to all of you who stopped by to chow down and celebrate the launch of our DOUGHP x @milkandcookiebar collab yesterday! #dessertheaven #hookedondoughp #cookiedough #ediblecookiedough #rawcookiedough #icecream #sundae #sundaes #icecreamcookiedough #cookiedoughicecream #cookiedoughicecreamsandwich #icecreamsandwich #sffoodies @yelpsf #yelpit @eater @eater_sf @top_sf_restaurants @sf_eater @sfchronicle #newfood #newandnoteworthy #smallbusiness #womanownedbusiness #ladyboss #bosslady #startup #foodstartup #foodstagram #foodporn #hardcorefoodporn
Their official grand opening will Thursday September 14 at 6 PM. For more, head to the Facebook event page.