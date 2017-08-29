Here’s What Your Favorite ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Are Doing Before Season 8

With rumors that the 8th and final season of Game Of Thrones may not air until 2019, you are going to need your fix of Jon, Khaleesi, and Tyrion.

Here’s what the actors currently have planned in the interim.

Kit Harington (Jon Snow):

Gunpowder (2017): A TV Mini-Series for the BBC about the Guy Fawkes or Gunpowder plot.

Staring with: Martin Lindley, Sean Rigby, Shelley Draper

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018): A decade after the death of an American TV star, a young actor reminisces the written correspondence he shared with him, as well as the impact those letters had on both their lives.”

Staring with: Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister):

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018): The Apocalypse proves a blessing in disguise for one lucky recluse — until a second survivor arrives with the threat of companionship.

Staring with: Elle Fanning

My Dinner with Hervé (2018): A look at the life of French actor Hervé Villechaize, co-star of the hit ’70s TV series “Fantasy Island”, who took his own life in 1993 at the age of 50.

Staring with: Oona Chaplin, Jamie Dornan

Three Christs (2017): Three Christs follows Dr. Alan Stone who is treating three paranoid schizophrenic patients at the Ypsilanti State Hospital in Michigan, each of whom believed they were Jesus Christ. What transpires is both comic and deeply moving.

Staring with: Richard Gere, Walton Goggins

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017): After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town’s revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon, an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is only exacerbated.

Staring with: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister):

Fighting with My Family (2018): A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country, while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Staring with: Dwayne Johnson, Kim Matula

The Flood (2018): A hardened immigration officer decides the fate of a dangerous asylum seeker.

Staring with: Iain Glen, Sam Otto

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen):

A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film (2018): Han Solo and Chewbacca’s adventures before joining the Rebellion, including their early encounters with Lando Calrissian.

Staring with: Alden Ehrenreich, Thandie Newton

Above Suspicion (2017): The chilling true story of a newly married FBI poster boy assigned to an Appalachian mountain town in Kentucky. There he is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished local woman.

Staring with: Thora Birch, Jack Huston

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2018): Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

Staring with: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain

Time Freak (2017): Pic follows Stillman, a heartbroken physics student who builds a time machine when his girlfriend Debbie breaks up with him. Going back in time, Stillman attempts to fix every mistake he made to save their relationship, while dragging his best friend, Evan, along in the process.

Staring with: Skyler Gisondo, Asa Butterfield

Huntsville (2017): Hank, a solitary man living a dull existence in the sleepy, Southern town raises eyebrows when he develops a questionable relationship with Josie, a recently transplanted high school student.

Staring with: Dylan McDermott, Daeg Faerch

Berlin, I Love You (2017): The anthology feature of 10 stories of romance set in the German capital.

Staring with: Gemma Arterton, Jared Leto

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark):

Departures (2018): A hypochondriac working as an airport baggage handler is forced to confront his fears when a British teenager with a terminal illness enlists him to help her carry out her eccentric bucket list.

Staring with: Nina Dobrev, Tyler Hoechlin

X-Men: The New Mutants (2018): Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

Staring with: Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga

Early Man (2018): Set at the dawn of time, when prehistoric creatures and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age City to save their home.

Staring with: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston

Mary Shelley (2017): The love affair between poet Percy Shelley and 18-year-old Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, which resulted in Mary Shelley writing Frankenstein.

Staring with: Elle Fanning, Stephen Dillane

The Forest of Hands and Teeth (2017): In Mary’s world there are simple truths. The Sisterhood always knows best. The Guardians will protect and serve. The Unconsecrated will never relent. And you must always mind the fence that surrounds the village; the fence that protects the village from the Forest of Hands and Teeth.

Want more … Head over to IMDB.com and explore your favorite GOT actor’s future.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.