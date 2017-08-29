Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.29.17

Amazon has purchased Whole Foods and is beginning to introduce changes, from Amazon Echos available at the front of stores to prices being greatly slashed. So with this recent development, it seemed only appropriate for Kevin Klein Live to bring back the Whole Foods Price Is Right, where callers competed like the game show for a chance to win the prize of tickets to 30 Seconds To Mars and Muse. But when Kevin is trusted to read challenge words and one of the contestants is higher than a kite, the game could end up a little problematic.

Plus, High-Pothetical presented the show and listeners with a “Would You Rather” question that may be one of the most difficult ones in existence: would you rather walk in on your parents having sex or walk in on your parent in laws having sex? The show was a bit divided on the question, but the discussion got heated when Ally was able to find a way to break out her Australian accent trying to intimidate Dead Eyes’ parents. It was one of the best/worst bits of accent work from her to date.

Also on today’s podcast:

Today’s round of the 2017 Bay Area Draft had the show drafting Bay Area-centric food chains

Joel Olsteen comments on the recent controversy of him closing his church doors to the public in the middle of Hurricane Harvey

How climate change has changed one of the most fearsome animals into fat vegan-dieting hippies

And more!

