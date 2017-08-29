Funko To Release ‘Rick And Morty’ Pickle Rick Figures

The absurd and therefore fan favorite Pickle Rick from Rick And Morty is getting immortalized in vinyl.

Funko has announced the release of, not one but two Pickle Rick Pop figures!

RELATED: More ‘Stranger Things’ Funko Toys Are Coming

One is armed with laser fit to fight off Russian agents.

The other is armed with electric stabbing tools.

According to Funko, they will both be available in December.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.