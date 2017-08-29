Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

The Best Places To Eat On Your Drive Between SF And LA

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Sure, when you’re headed down I-5, or the Pacific Coast Highway to Los Angeles and back you see plenty of signs alerting you that fast food is available at the next exit, but there’s some legit places to stop for quality food near some of those exits as well. Here’s some of the finest ones:

Dad’s Luncheonette – Half Moon Bay

Antojitos Mexicanos – Westley, CA (Along I-5)

Alvarado Street Brewery – Monterey, CA

Madeline’s – Cambria, CA

Wolfsen’s Meat & Sausage – Gustine, CA (Along I-5)

Ember – Arroyo Grande, CA (Along PCH)

Eddie’s Famous Cafe – Los Banos, CA (Along I-5)

Harris Ranch – Coalinga, CA (Along I-5)

Apricot Wood California BBQ – Patterson, CA (Along I-5)

Pea Soup Andersen’s – Gustine, CA (Along- I-5)

Tita’s Papuseria – Buttonwillow, CA (Along I-5)

Wayback Burgers – Firebaugh, CA (Along I-5)

El Dollar Taqueria – Lost Hills, CA

For more & to map out your food destinations along I-5 or PCH head to Eater SF.

 

 

