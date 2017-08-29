The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns To San Francisco In September

Earlier this year the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopped by San Francisco for the Cherry Blossom Festival in April. Now it returns for one day in September.

From 10AM-8PM on Saturday September 16 you can get yourself Hello Kitty-themed macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!

Good morning #Fresno! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is here at @fashionfairmall with supercute treats and merch! Visit us in the Courtyard by Anthropologie between 10am-8pm, while supplies last. See you soon! #HelloKittyCafe A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (@hellokittycafetruck) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Find it at Stonestown Galleria parking lot near the Olive Garden.

Come visit the #HelloKittyCafe Pop-Up Container at the @irvinespectrumcenter and try our decadent Opera Cake! Yummy layers of sponge cake, ganache, coffee and buttercream are topped with a supercute gold-dusted chocolate Hello Kitty face. Enjoy one today! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (@hellokittycafetruck) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Hello #Valencia! The #HelloKittyCafe Truck is returning to @westfieldvtc on Saturday 2/4 and bringing sweets & treats! Don't miss out on our super yummy and supercute macarons, each with a surprise character! Come say hello to us in the roundabout near the Food Court Entrance between 10am-6pm, while supplies last! See you soon! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (@hellokittycafetruck) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Hello #SanFrancisco! The #HelloKittyCafe truck will be at @nc_cbf on Saturday 4/16 from 10am-5pm! Visit us on Post Street near the Concert Stage and pick up these supercute and super yummy donuts! A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (@hellokittycafetruck) on Apr 15, 2016 at 9:58am PDT

For more, visit the Facebook event page.

The truck will also be at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Saturday September 9 from 10 AM – 8 PM.