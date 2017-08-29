The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns To San Francisco In September

Earlier this year the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopped by San Francisco for the Cherry Blossom Festival in April. Now it returns for one day in September.
From 10AM-8PM on Saturday September 16 you can get yourself Hello Kitty-themed macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!
Find it at Stonestown Galleria parking lot near the Olive Garden.
Hello #Valencia! The #HelloKittyCafe Truck is returning to @westfieldvtc on Saturday 2/4 and bringing sweets & treats! Don't miss out on our super yummy and supercute macarons, each with a surprise character! Come say hello to us in the roundabout near the Food Court Entrance between 10am-6pm, while supplies last! See you soon!
For more, visit the Facebook event page.
The truck will also be at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Saturday September 9 from 10 AM – 8 PM.