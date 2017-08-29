Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns To San Francisco In September

Filed Under: Hello Kitty Cafe, San Francisco
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Attendees order food from a food truck outside of Hello Kitty Con October 31, 2014 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California. Some 25,000 fans are expected to attend Hello Kitty Con between October 30 and November 2. The event celebrates 40 years of the Sanrio icon, featuring Hello Kitty merchandise, art installations, a costume contest and more. (Photo by Dan R. Krauss/Getty Images)

Earlier this year the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopped by San Francisco for the Cherry Blossom Festival in April. Now it returns for one day in September.

From 10AM-8PM on Saturday September 16 you can get yourself Hello Kitty-themed macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!

Find it at Stonestown Galleria parking lot near the Olive Garden.

For more, visit the Facebook event page.

The truck will also be at Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza on Saturday September 9 from 10 AM – 8 PM.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live