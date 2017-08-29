Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

You Might Get Your Money Back If You Bought The Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Filed Under: lawsuit, Mayweather, mcgregor
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor (R) throws a right at Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the sixth round of their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather won by 10th-round TKO. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

If you purchased last Saturday’s fight between Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor you might end up getting back more than the $99 you paid to watch it.

Many of those who purchased the fight complained of grainy video, errors and continuous buffering. That might be bearable for a baseball game, but not a boxing match.

Zack Bartel is leading the legal fight. He accused Showtime of “intentionally misrepresenting the quality of video and knowingly failing to disclose that its system was defective.” In return, he asking that each person participating in the class action gets 200 dollars in damages, or twice what they paid for the fight itself. A full refund and another 100 dollars for the “emotional trauma” of missing the fight.

Showtime senior vp sports communications Chris DeBlasio says anyone who had issues with a cable or satellite feed should contact their provider, but Showtime will handle complaints from anyone who bought the fight through Showtimeppv.com and the ShowtimePPV app.

“We have received a very limited number of complaints and will issue a full refund for any customer who purchased the event directly from Showtime and were unable to receive the telecast,” he says. – The Hollywood Reporter

For more, head to The Hollywood Reporter.

