California Public Schools To Do Away With The ‘Mission Project’

According to a report from SF Gate, a new History-Social Science Framework for California public schools will lead to an elimination of the “Mission Project,” where 4th-graders would build miniature replicas of missions.

Instead of focusing on how Mission’s were constructed, more time will be dedicated to studying what was life was like for missionaries and native Californians.

The response to the project going away touch on how many parents actually ended up building the mission replicas themselves.

If you want to investigate the new History-Social Science framework for California Public schools you can do so here.

