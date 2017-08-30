Comedian Becomes ‘Mayor’ Of Hell, Michigan; Bans Heterosexuals From Entering Town

Comedian/Youtuber Elijah Daniel had one of the more random days in recent memory. He became Hell, Michigan’s “Mayor For The Day,” immediately banned straight people from entering the town, and was swiftly impeached.

As of today, August 30th, 2017 I am the legal mayor of Hell, Michigan. This is real. I am the mayor of Hell. pic.twitter.com/J7fuaLnFKV — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

His first move as mayor was a controversial one: banning heterosexuals from entering the town.

As acting mayor of Hell, Michigan I hearby ban all heterosexuals from entering our town. pic.twitter.com/uDuGWFATmS — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

He explained the ban further in a string of tweets:

I love straights, but my #1 priority is the safety of my town. Until the heterosexual threat has been reviewed we cannot allow them to enter — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Being impeached was fun @realDonaldTrump, you should try it. — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

If you’re wondering about the straight people who happen to live in Hell, well, Mayor Elijah explained how that would go:

We will also be offering a heterosexual reparative therapy program for hetero residents who would like to denounce their heterosexuality and become gay like the rest of the town. The therapy is not mandatory for heterosexual residents, but it is highly encouraged as all hetero residents who do not participate in reparative therapy will be required to wear a scarlet H and meet in the town center at 5:30am wearing cargo shorts every morning to be publically straight shamed. – Mayor Elijah

Though his time as mayor was quick, Elijah made the most of it. You too could be Mayor of Hell for the day for just $100.

