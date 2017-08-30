Comedian Becomes ‘Mayor’ Of Hell, Michigan; Bans Heterosexuals From Entering Town

Comedian/Youtuber Elijah Daniel had one of the more random days in recent memory. He became Hell, Michigan’s “Mayor For The Day,” immediately banned straight people from entering the town, and was swiftly impeached.
His first move as mayor was a controversial one: banning heterosexuals from entering the town.
He explained the ban further in a string of tweets:
If you’re wondering about the straight people who happen to live in Hell, well, Mayor Elijah explained how that would go:
We will also be offering a heterosexual reparative therapy program for hetero residents who would like to denounce their heterosexuality and become gay like the rest of the town. The therapy is not mandatory for heterosexual residents, but it is highly encouraged as all hetero residents who do not participate in reparative therapy will be required to wear a scarlet H and meet in the town center at 5:30am wearing cargo shorts every morning to be publically straight shamed. – Mayor Elijah
Though his time as mayor was quick, Elijah made the most of it. You too could be Mayor of Hell for the day for just $100.
