Excessive Heat Expected In The Bay Area Thursday-Monday

It’s been warm in the Bay Area as of late, but things are really ready to heat up for Labor Day Weekend.
The National Weather Service is cautioning us to stay hydrated and to stay out of the sun this weekend.
Californians Now Allowed To Break Windows To Save Pets In Hot Cars
Concord is expected to reach 114 degrees on Friday while Livermore could hit 115. It’ll be hot everywhere with even San Francisco assuredly having temps in the mid-80s.
If you plan to be outside this weekend be smart & keep drinking water. It’s going to be a hot one.