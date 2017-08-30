Excessive Heat Expected In The Bay Area Thursday-Monday

It’s been warm in the Bay Area as of late, but things are really ready to heat up for Labor Day Weekend.

One more seasonal summer day until serious, dangerous heat with high fire concerns and poor air quality moves in. https://t.co/8z8EX2gNev pic.twitter.com/oudJs0Bj30 — Roberta Gonzales (@RobertaKPIX) August 30, 2017

The National Weather Service is cautioning us to stay hydrated and to stay out of the sun this weekend.

Californians Now Allowed To Break Windows To Save Pets In Hot Cars

Concord is expected to reach 114 degrees on Friday while Livermore could hit 115. It’ll be hot everywhere with even San Francisco assuredly having temps in the mid-80s.

EXTREMELY HOT TEMPERATURES forecast for Friday for inland locations. 115 in #Livermore ties their all time record set in 1950! #cawx pic.twitter.com/nir3cGdQNK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2017

Closer look at highs on Friday around the #BayArea. Most locations away from water will be over 100. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/eEYvbm4RKh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2017

A closer look at highs over the next 5 days at #Livermore. Overnight temps will be quite warm as well. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/cctUn5JSry — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2017

If you plan to be outside this weekend be smart & keep drinking water. It’s going to be a hot one.