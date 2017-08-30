Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Excessive Heat Expected In The Bay Area Thursday-Monday

Filed Under: Bay Area, Heat Wave, Livermore
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s been warm in the Bay Area as of late, but things are really ready to heat up for Labor Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service is cautioning us to stay hydrated and to stay out of the sun this weekend.

Californians Now Allowed To Break Windows To Save Pets In Hot Cars

Concord is expected to reach 114 degrees on Friday while Livermore could hit 115. It’ll be hot everywhere with even San Francisco assuredly having temps in the mid-80s.

If you plan to be outside this weekend be smart & keep drinking water. It’s going to be a hot one.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live