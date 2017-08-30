Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.30.17

It’s been far too long, but Kevin Klein Live was ready to bring back the Infy Awards, where the show honors the actors, performers, demonstrations, and everyone in between on the production of the infomercials you said on late night television after watershed hours. A lot of passion, pain, and hard work go into making those crappy products look somewhat presentable and it’s only fair to give these talented performers the spotlight for a brief fleeting moment. Listen in to see who wins Best Overdramatic Demonstration, the gender neutral Best Actor category, and more!

Plus, the murder spree of millennials is continuing on, with the latest victim of their non-conforming ways finally being unveiled. After killing off interest in boob-related porn, fast food, and bar soap, the newest target for them is doorbells. And yet, despite the constant hate that the generation gets, Kevin and Ally were in full agreement with the death of doorbells. Maybe it’s because they prefer getting a text letting them know someone is at the door or it could be that doorbells these days now just make them nervous rather than excited for a possible guest.

Also on today’s podcast:

7 At 7 gives tips on the best way to sneak into a show without needing a ticket

Marijuana McAlpine joins us again to talk about the latest happening in the biggest and most popular plant in the Bay Area

How yesterday’s High-Pothetical resulted in an angry e-mail from a carpool driver that was nearly three pages long

And more!

