PHOTO: A Clean Shaven Tormund Giantsbane From ‘Game Of Thrones’

Other than his love for Brienne of Tarth and his ferocity in battle, Tormund Giantsbane on Game Of Thrones is known for his epic ginger beard.

The actor that portrays him in the series, Norwegian born Kristofer Hivju recently shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account … BEARDLESS!

Mind … blown. This is almost like when we shared pictures of Varys with hair or Lady Olenna Tyrell in the 1960s.

The man has no beard… 😐VS🦁He he! #ThrowbackThursday #bigbeard-VS-nobeard #kristoferhivju A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on May 4, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

