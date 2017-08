On this past Sunday’s episode of ‘Rick And Morty’ there was your usual absurdity as well as the topic of dealing with some of the less…attractive parts of the human body. A song then ran curing the credits called “TerryFold”.

The show asked if any radio stations would play it:

Any radio stations / DJs follow us? Can we get some air play for TerryFold? https://t.co/XOkIcESrYl — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) August 30, 2017

So, we’re going to go ahead and do that!