WesBurger n’ More Is Throwing A Texas Brisket Benefit For Harvey Victims

(WesBurger 'N' More)

San Francisco’s WesBurger n’ More (2240 Mission Street) is donating all of their proceeds from sales of Lone Star Beer and Chips and Queso through Wednesday, September 6th to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Rowe, who from Texas, is also offering a “Texas style brisket feed” on September 6 for $25 to benefit victims in Texas.

Join WesBurger N’ More for a Texas style brisket feed. Dinner will be a pre-fix offering created by Wes Rowe for the occasion featuring his legendary smoked brisket. All proceeds go directly to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

