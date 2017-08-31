Creepy Toddler Clown Will Scare The BLEEP Out Of You

Mississippi teen Eagan Tilghman has taken the internet by storm with a photo shoot featuring his 3-year-old brother as a clown.

The twist is the red balloons that draw the parallel to the evil clown Pennywise from Stephen Kings IT.

“It all started because my other brother, Hosea, who is four, wanted me to paint his face like the Joker.” Tilghman told Mashable, “I did and we just had the idea to dress Louie up and take a few pictures.”

Hopefully, this talented teen will get at least some free movie tickets out of the amazing series. Check him out on Facebook for more of his art.





Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.