Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 3.16.16

Double Trouble Thursday is here once again, bringing with it two halves of a usual Half-Off Podcast to make it a full length show. Today’s show saw an analysis of the rising tourist attraction of Escape Rooms, where people willingly pay to be locked in a room and have to work together to try and escape via riddles and puzzles. Being the future cat lady that Ally is, she is in love with the idea and trying to get the whole show to give it a try together. Kevin on the other hand, cannot be any less excited at the prospect, especially after callers share their Escape Room stories.

Plus, Subculture Wars goes down this morning, with the two battling parties today being the rich versus the poor. It’s a classic battle of the well-off taking on the down trodden, where a trust fund multi-millionaire is going up against a 30 year old woman that had to move back in with her parents because of hard times. But even if there’s a gap in their class, is it possible that a love connection is made? Considering this is Kevin Klein Live, where dreams go to die, probably not.

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie went to the strippers of North Beach to get advice on hot weather from hot people

7 At 7 gives you the things customers do that completely annoy servers and waiters

Kevin and Ally chat with OJ Regis, the man who was able to sneak front row for the McGregor-Mayweather fight

And more!

