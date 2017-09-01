Bay Area Hot Weather Cooling Centers

(LIVE 105) – With hot weather forecast for much of the San Francisco Bay Area, including high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in most of the region…a number of communities have set up cooling centers. Please call for availability and hours open.
Here’s a list of links to cooling centers around the Bay Area:
EAST BAY
Antioch:
Antioch Senior Center – 415 West 2nd Street, Antioch, CA – (925) 778-1158
Bay Point:
Ambrose Community Center – 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, CA – (925) 458-1601
Berkeley:
North Berkeley Senior Center – 1901 Hearst Ave, CA 94709 – (510) 981-5190
Brentwood:
Brentwood Senior Center – 730 Third Street, Brentwood – (925) 516-5380
Castro Valley:
Castro Valley Library – 3600 Norbridge Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546 – (510) 667-7900
Concord:
Concord Senior Center – 2727 Parkside Cir, Concord, CA 94519 – (925) 671-3320
Centre Concord – 5298 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA 94521 – (925) 671-3466
Concord PD – 1350 Galindo St., Concord, CA 94520 – (925) 671-3220
Danville:
Veterans Memorial Hall – 400 Hartz Ave., Danville – (925) 314-3490
Dublin:
Dublin Library – 200 Civic Plaza, Dublin, CA 94568 – (925) 803-7252
Fremont:
Centerville Library – 3801 Nicolet Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 – (510) 795-2629
Hercules:
Hercules Senior Center – 111 Civic Drive, Hercules – (510) 799-8219
Livermore:
Livermore Public Library – 1188 S Livermore Ave, Livermore, CA 94550 – (925) 373-5500
Martinez:
Martinez Senior Center – 818 Green St, Martinez, CA 94553 – (925) 370-8770
Newark:
Newark Library – 6300 Civic Terrace Ave, Newark, CA 94560 – (510) 795-2627
Oakland:
North Oakland Senior Center – 5714 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA 94609 – (510) 597-5085
Pinole:
Pinole Senior Center – 2500 Charles Ave, Pinole, CA 94564 – (510) 724-9800
Pittsburgh:
Pittsburg Senior Center – 300 Presidio Ln, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 252-4890
Railroad Book Depot – 650 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 427-2334
The California Theatre – 351 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 427-1611
The Buchanan Community Center – 4150 Harbor St, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 439-4841
The Pittsburg Public Library – 80 Power Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 427-8390
Pleasant Hill:
Pleasant Hill Senior Center – 233 Gregory Ln, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 – (925) 798-8788
Pleasanton:
Pleasanton Senior Center – 5353 Sunol Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94566 – (925) 931-5365
Richmond:
Richmond Senior Center – 2525 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA 94804 – (510) 307-8085
San Leandro:
San Leandro Public Library – 300 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577 – (510) 577-3970
San Ramon:
Alcosta Senior & Community Center – 9300 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583 – (925) 973-3250
Union City:
Ruggieri Senior Center – 33997 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City, CA 94587 – (510) 489-6629
Walnut Creek:
Walnut Creek Senior Club – 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 – (925) 943-5851
NORTH BAY
Benicia:
Benicia Public Library Central Library – 150 E L St, Benicia, CA 94510 – (707) 746-4343
Napa:
Las Flores Community Center – 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa, CA 94558 – (707) 257-9307
Senior Activity Center – City of Napa – 1500 Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559 – (707) 255-1800
Petaluma:
Petaluma Community Center – 320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954 – (707) 778-4380
Santa Rosa:
Finley Recreation Complex – 2060 W College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 – (707) 543-3737
Steele Lane Community Center – 415 Steele Ln, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 – (707) 543-3282
PENINSULA
Los Gatos:
Los Gatos Public Library Central Library – 100 Villa Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 – (408) 354-6891
Mountain View:
Mountain View Public Library Central Library – 585 Franklin St, Mountain View, CA 94041 – (650) 903-6887
Saratoga:
Joan Pisani Community Center – 19655 Allendale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 – (408) 868-1248
Saratoga Public Library – 13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 – (408) 867-6126
SOUTH BAY
Campbell:
Campbell Community Center – 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 – (408) 866-2105
Cupertino:
Quinlan Community Center – 10185 N Stelling Rd, Cupertino, CA 95014 – (408) 777-3120
Milpitas:
Milpitas Community Center – 457 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 – (408) 586-3210
Barbara Lee Senior Center – 40 N Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 – (408) 586-3400
Milpitas Sports Center – 1325 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 – (408) 586-3225
Morgan Hill:
Centennial Recreation Center – 171 W Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 – (408) 782-2128
Morgan Hill Community Center – 17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 – (408) 782-0008
San Jose:
Almaden Community Center – 6445 Camden Ave., San Jose, CA 95120 – (408) 268-1133
Bascom Community Center – 1000 S. Bascom Ave., San Jose, CA 95128 – (408) 794-6289
Berryessa Community Center – 3050 Berryessa Rd., San Jose, CA 95132 – (408) 251-6392
Camden Community Center – 3369 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124 – (408) 559-8553
Santa Clara:
Santa Clara City Library Central Park Library – 2635 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 – (408) 615-2900
City of Santa Clara Cafeteria – 1500 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050 – (408) 615-2200
Santa Clara Recreation Center – 969 Kiely Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 – (408) 615-3140
Northside Branch Library – 695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054 – (408) 615-5500
Santa Clara Senior Center – 1303 Fremont St, Santa Clara, CA 95050 – (408) 615-3170
