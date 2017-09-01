Bay Area Hot Weather Cooling Centers

(LIVE 105) – With hot weather forecast for much of the San Francisco Bay Area, including high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in most of the region…a number of communities have set up cooling centers. Please call for availability and hours open.

Here’s a list of links to cooling centers around the Bay Area:

EAST BAY

Antioch:

Antioch Senior Center – 415 West 2nd Street, Antioch, CA – (925) 778-1158

Bay Point:

Ambrose Community Center – 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point, CA – (925) 458-1601

Berkeley:

North Berkeley Senior Center – 1901 Hearst Ave, CA 94709 – (510) 981-5190

Brentwood:

Brentwood Senior Center – 730 Third Street, Brentwood – (925) 516-5380

Castro Valley:

Castro Valley Library – 3600 Norbridge Avenue, Castro Valley, CA 94546 – (510) 667-7900

Concord:

Concord Senior Center – 2727 Parkside Cir, Concord, CA 94519 – (925) 671-3320

Centre Concord – 5298 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA 94521 – (925) 671-3466

Concord PD – 1350 Galindo St., Concord, CA 94520 – (925) 671-3220

Danville:

Veterans Memorial Hall – 400 Hartz Ave., Danville – (925) 314-3490

Dublin:

Dublin Library – 200 Civic Plaza, Dublin, CA 94568 – (925) 803-7252

Fremont:

Centerville Library – 3801 Nicolet Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 – (510) 795-2629

Hercules:

Hercules Senior Center – 111 Civic Drive, Hercules – (510) 799-8219

Livermore:

Livermore Public Library – 1188 S Livermore Ave, Livermore, CA 94550 – (925) 373-5500

Martinez:

Martinez Senior Center – 818 Green St, Martinez, CA 94553 – (925) 370-8770

Newark:

Newark Library – 6300 Civic Terrace Ave, Newark, CA 94560 – (510) 795-2627

Oakland:

North Oakland Senior Center – 5714 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA 94609 – (510) 597-5085

Pinole:

Pinole Senior Center – 2500 Charles Ave, Pinole, CA 94564 – (510) 724-9800

Pittsburgh:

Pittsburg Senior Center – 300 Presidio Ln, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 252-4890

Railroad Book Depot – 650 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 427-2334

The California Theatre – 351 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 427-1611

The Buchanan Community Center – 4150 Harbor St, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 439-4841

The Pittsburg Public Library – 80 Power Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565 – (925) 427-8390

Pleasant Hill:

Pleasant Hill Senior Center – 233 Gregory Ln, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 – (925) 798-8788

Pleasanton:

Pleasanton Senior Center – 5353 Sunol Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94566 – (925) 931-5365

Richmond:

Richmond Senior Center – 2525 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA 94804 – (510) 307-8085

San Leandro:

San Leandro Public Library – 300 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577 – (510) 577-3970

San Ramon:

Alcosta Senior & Community Center – 9300 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583 – (925) 973-3250

Union City:

Ruggieri Senior Center – 33997 Alvarado-Niles Rd, Union City, CA 94587 – (510) 489-6629

Walnut Creek:

Walnut Creek Senior Club – 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 – (925) 943-5851

NORTH BAY

Benicia Public Library Central Library – 150 E L St, Benicia, CA 94510 – (707) 746-4343

Napa:

Las Flores Community Center – 4300 Linda Vista Ave, Napa, CA 94558 – (707) 257-9307

Senior Activity Center – City of Napa – 1500 Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559 – (707) 255-1800

Petaluma:

Petaluma Community Center – 320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954 – (707) 778-4380

Santa Rosa:

Finley Recreation Complex – 2060 W College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 – (707) 543-3737

Steele Lane Community Center – 415 Steele Ln, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 – (707) 543-3282

PENINSULA

Los Gatos Public Library Central Library – 100 Villa Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 – (408) 354-6891

Mountain View:

Mountain View Public Library Central Library – 585 Franklin St, Mountain View, CA 94041 – (650) 903-6887

Saratoga:

Joan Pisani Community Center – 19655 Allendale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 – (408) 868-1248

Saratoga Public Library – 13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 – (408) 867-6126

SOUTH BAY

Campbell Community Center – 1 W Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 – (408) 866-2105

Cupertino:

Quinlan Community Center – 10185 N Stelling Rd, Cupertino, CA 95014 – (408) 777-3120

Milpitas:

Milpitas Community Center – 457 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 – (408) 586-3210

Barbara Lee Senior Center – 40 N Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 – (408) 586-3400

Milpitas Sports Center – 1325 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 – (408) 586-3225

Morgan Hill:

Centennial Recreation Center – 171 W Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 – (408) 782-2128

Morgan Hill Community Center – 17000 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 – (408) 782-0008

San Jose:

Almaden Community Center – 6445 Camden Ave., San Jose, CA 95120 – (408) 268-1133

Bascom Community Center – 1000 S. Bascom Ave., San Jose, CA 95128 – (408) 794-6289

Berryessa Community Center – 3050 Berryessa Rd., San Jose, CA 95132 – (408) 251-6392

Camden Community Center – 3369 Union Ave., San Jose, CA 95124 – (408) 559-8553

Santa Clara:

Santa Clara City Library Central Park Library – 2635 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 – (408) 615-2900

City of Santa Clara Cafeteria – 1500 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050 – (408) 615-2200

Santa Clara Recreation Center – 969 Kiely Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 – (408) 615-3140

Northside Branch Library – 695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054 – (408) 615-5500

Santa Clara Senior Center – 1303 Fremont St, Santa Clara, CA 95050 – (408) 615-3170

