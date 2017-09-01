Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 09.01.17

Tomorrow is a very important wedding in Kevin Klein Live history, where former co-host of the show Brad Williams is getting married to a woman he met as a result of a segment on this show. With the exciting ceremony on the verge of happening, Brad was able to sneak away for a moment to hang with his old show buddies, who will all be at the wedding, and play a game for possible gifts for Brad’s wedding off of his registry. Oh, and Useless Weirdo was present today.

Plus, 7 At 7 was here to lighten your spirits with a report from Nobel Prize-winning experts giving their take on what seven things are most likely to end the world. Clearly this is the thought you want to carry onto your holiday weekend. Talk of human extinction via nuclear bombs, reemerging super viruses and more isn’t exactly the most heart warming topic, but hey, these Nobel Prize guys have to know something, right?

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin Klein Live announces the winner of the Ugly Snore Contest

Useless Weirdo delivers a speech for Brad’s upcoming wedding, which Useless Weirdo was not invited to

The show drafts Bay Area Weather for Round 3 of the 2017 KKL Bay Area Draft

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes